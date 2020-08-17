https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/hah-hah-president-trump-tells-minnesota-doesnt-win-will-never-return-third-fourth-terms-video/

President Donald Trump traveled to Minnesota today a state he barely lost in 2016.

During his campaign stop in Mankato, President Trump joked to the crowd, “I tell ya if I don’t win Minnesota I’m never going to do it in my third or fourth term. OK? I’ll never be back if I run. I’ve given up. I almost won last time. One more speech. I almost won.”

Hah-hah!

The crowd loved it.

Of course, the left was triggered.

TRENDING: BREAKING: 4Chan Identifies One of the Portland Rioters Who Attempted to Kill Driver as ‘Keese Love’

Here is Trump again ‘joking’ about running “for a third or fourth term” — which would be unconstitutional. pic.twitter.com/fhch2fPobM — Matt Rogers 🎙️ (@Politidope) August 17, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

