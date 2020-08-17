https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/dialing-joe-biden-made-made-one-trip-100-miles-since-march-short-jaunt-pennsylvania/

Joe Biden is expected to deliver his acceptance speech at the Democrat Party Convention in Milwaukee this week from somewhere near his basement in Delaware.

Democrat presidential nominee has been hiding in his basement since March.

Joe Biden has made a total of one “long distance trip” and that was just 142 miles from his basement.

That’s it!

And Democrats think Joe Biden is fit to be President of the United States?

Via Lou Dobbs:

Slow Joe has made a total of five trips in the last two months.

It really is unbelievable!

Of course, the liberal fake news media is hiding this from the American public.

Via Lou Dobbs:

