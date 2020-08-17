https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/hillary-clinton-posts-gif-response-after-james-comey-tweeted-we-need-more?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

When former FBI Director James Comey on Monday tweeted an image of himself sporting a t-shirt emblazoned with the message “Elect More Women,” 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton reacted by retweeting Comey’s message along with a GIF of herself.

“#19thAmendment is an important anniversary but the vote is not enough. We need more women in office. VP and Virginia governor are good next steps,” Comey tweeted on Tuesday, the 100 year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits infringing upon a person’s right to vote based on their sex.

Comey, who was fired by President Trump in 2017, has expressed his support for Joe Biden. Last week Biden announced that he had selected California Sen. Kamala Harris as his vice presidential running mate.

Clinton, who hoped to become the nation’s first female president but lost the 2016 election to Donald Trump, has previously pointed to Comey’s behavior as one of the reasons she lost the presidential bid.

Shortly before the 2016 presidential election, Comey on October 28, 2016 sent a letter to members of Congress.

“In previous congressional testimony, l referred to the fact that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had completed its investigation of former Secretary Clinton’s personal email server. Due to recent developments, I am writing to supplement my previous testimony,” Comey wrote in the letter.

“In connection with an unrelated case, the FBI has learned of the existence of emails that appear to be pertinent to the investigation. I am writing to inform you that the investigative team briefed me on this yesterday, and I agreed that the FBI should take appropriate investigative steps designed to allow investigators to review these emails to determine whether they contain classified information, as well as to assess their importance to our investigation,” Comey wrote.

“Based on our review, we have not changed our conclusions that we expressed in July with respect to Secretary Clinton,” Comey said in another letter to members of Congress on the Sunday before the 2016 presidential election.

