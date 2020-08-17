“The Huizhou is one of the two [PLA] warships based in Hong Kong and the corvette [small warship also featured in the video] is mainly used for coastal defensive purposes. As well as torpedoes, it is also armed with surface-to-air missiles,” according to the report.

The SCMP quoted Beijing-based “military expert” Zhou Chenming as saying that the drill “was not a high-intensity drill and exercises such as firing torpedoes indicated its primary focus was defensive.”

The publishing of the PLA exercise footage on Sunday followed shortly after the U.S. Navy said that an aircraft carrier had conducted drills in the South China Sea on Friday.