https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/17/house-oversight-committee-demands-that-postmaster-general-testify-over-mail-in-voting/

Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), chairwoman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, issued a letter over the weekend calling for Louis DeJoy, the United States Postmaster General, to testify over growing concerns regarding mail-in voting, as reported by The Hill.

In her letter, Maloney claimed, without evidence, that “there have been startling new revelations about the scope and gravity of operational changes you are implementing at hundreds of postal facilities,” allegedly involving funding and certain equipment aimed specifically at dealing with mail-in ballots.

DeJoy has defunded certain changes that he has made since his appointment in May, citing them as necessary to cut already-inflated costs and improve efficiency. Democratic activists, however, have baselessly claimed that his latest moves are part of a conspiracy by DeJoy and President Donald Trump to weaken mail-in voting efforts leading up to the November election.

Maloney, who took over as chair of the Oversight Committee following the death of previous chair Elijah Cummings, called for the hearing to take place on August 24th. Ironically, Maloney herself just survived a brutal primary battle that was dragged on and complicated by the involvement of mail-in voting in her district, which ultimately led to her being declared the winner by a narrow margin over one month after the primary took place.

