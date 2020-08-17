https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/17/i-wanted-to-like-it-presidential-candidate-marianne-williamson-promises-she-wanted-to-like-the-dnc/

As of this writing, the Democrats just wrapped up their pre-taped Joe Biden endorsements from some of the presidential candidates who managed to lose to him. (Drama queen Beto O’Rourke told us that President Trump is literally tearing the fabric of our nation.) There were a couple of faces missing, though.

No Tulsi Gabbard, and no Marianne Williamson, who promises she wanted to like the virtual convention.

It’s not like they had to send a camera crew to her house or something. Just a webcam would have sufficed.

It was kind of fun to see about 37 people who ran against Biden show their faces one last time to prove they’re still alive.

