Communist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) on Monday came up with a genius idea in her bid to save the US post office.

The Democrat-media complex is suddenly obsessed with the USPS as we approach Election Day.

Democrats, with help from their stenographers in the media are spreading conspiracy theories about Trump’s supposed plans to slow down or even stop mail from being delivered so he can steal the election.

But AOC is here to save the day.

AOC proposed a “national progressive pen pal program” to boost stamp sales.

How “progressive.”

The chattering parrot proposed the idea while on a face time app.

WATCH:

In a bid to revitalize the USPS, @aoc proposes a “national progressive penpal program” to boost stamp sales. pic.twitter.com/UzTNdz2Moq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 17, 2020

