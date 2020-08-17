https://nationalfile.com/breaking-millie-weaver-to-be-released-following-arrest-and-indictment/

Millie Weaver, the conservative journalist, is set to be released on Monday, following her arrest on Friday for alleged robbery and evidence tampering.

Weaver was arrested on Friday by police officers at her home, who did not tell her why she was being arrested, but did let her know that she had been indicted by a grand jury. A video posted online shows her confusion at the situation.

“You’re saying a grand jury indicted me? For what?” Weaver asks the police officers, who tell her that they will give her “all the paperwork in jail.” She described the situation as “crazy,” noting that she never received any notifications regarding the indictment in the mail. “I don’t understand what’s happening right now,” she added.

Documents released online on Monday show that Weaver was indicted on one felony count of robbery in the second degree, one count of felony evidence tampering in the third degree, one felony count of obstructing justice in the fifth degree, and one misdemeanour count of domestic violence in the first degree.

National File understands that the robbery and domestic violence charges relate to an incident in April with her mother and a cell phone, although her mother allegedly did not wish to pursue charges. There is currently no information regarding the charges of obstruction of justice and evidence tampering.

Ezra Levant of Rebel Media launched a crowdfunding campaign for legal counsel for Weaver, which at the time of writing has raised over $119,000 ($157,512 Canadian). Levant on Monday revealed in a tweet that she is to be released sometime on Monday. “Millie Weaver will be free & united with her kids by dinner,” Levant said.

The arrest and indictment comes just as Weaver was about to release a new documentary entitled “Shadowgate,” which was swiftly removed from YouTube and Facebook only two days after it went live. The documentary argues that Deep State actors were involved in the targeting of President Trump during the Russiagate “scandal,” among other claims.

