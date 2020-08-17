https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/17/infowars-correspondent-millie-weaver-arrested-just-before-releasing-shadowgate-documentary/

An InfoWars correspondent was arrested at her home in Portage County, Ohio Friday, just before she was to release a bombshell documentary on Deep State/media corruption.

Millicent “Millie” Weaver, 29, was charged with “robbery, a second-degree felony, tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony and domestic violence,” according to the indictment that was filed on July 20 in Portage County Court of Common Pleas.

Her boyfriend, Gavon S. Wince, and brother, Charles L. Weaver, were indicted on the same charges, according to court records.

Judge Becky Doherty set Weaver’s bond at $20,000 and ordered that she be released on her own recognizance. Her boyfriend and brother pleaded not guilty to the same charges and were issued the same bond.

Weaver recorded a portion of her arrest and it was shared it on social media on Friday. She appeared to be in shock.

“I don’t know what’s happening right now. They said a grand jury indicted me on something, I have no idea what,” she said as she looked around for a missing shoe. “This is crazy!”

“Guys, I’m literally about to break huge breaking news right now and I’m being arrested and I have no idea why,” she added.

An officer informed her that she was being arrested for burglary.

“Burglary?!” the bewildered journalist exclaimed. “For what?!”

“I’ve been more than patient,” the deputy barked. “To the car.”

“I don’t understand what’s happening right now!” Weaver wailed.

Millie Weaver is one of my favorite independent journalists. She’s also a young mom. I was shocked to see this heavy-handed arrest. With her friends’ permission, I have set up a GoFundMe — please join me in chipping in. https://t.co/zsWPUMAUee pic.twitter.com/YFUOdvLtPf — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) August 14, 2020

Cleveland.com reported that the charges stem from an altercation she had with her mother in April.

The incident occurred on April 25, according to the indictment. The victim is listed as Felicia McCarron, who has been identified as Weaver’s mother. Cleveland.com could not reach McCarron for comment on Monday.

A person claiming to be Weaver’s mother weighed in on her daughter’s arrest on YouTube, according to Heavy. The woman said that it was all a misunderstanding and she had dropped the charges right after it happened.

A woman claiming to be Felicia McCarron posted a comment on a YouTube video that was published by “The Official Hagmann Report” on August 14. The comment links back to an account that appears to belong to McCarron. McCarron described the situation as a “family dispute” and that the robbery pertained to a $50 cellphone. McCarron claimed she had asked local authorities to drop the charges several weeks before Weaver’s arrest: This is Millie’s mother … It’s my cell phone worth about $50, that she took during a family dispute that happened months ago when I was in Ohio visiting my family. She took it because I had my phone on record during an argument we were having. We resolved the issue immediately and I dropped all charges right after it happened before I left Ohio … because it was a gross misunderstanding and no harm was done. All families have their disagreements…especially during a quarantine…. In Ca nothing happens when you call the police…..I am shocked my family was arrested after I told the police to drop all charges months ago. I had a general affidavit of non prosecution notarized today and I spoke with the police chief , who told me I could not do anything until Monday morning and my daughter, son and her boyfriend have to stay in jail over the weekend. I am extremely upset… this is not what I wanted to happen. I think they have a lot bigger fish to fry…makes me think this might have been done to prevent her from coming out with some political information she is covering. There was no reason for this.

In the documentary “ShadowGate,” Weaver interviews two whistleblowers who claim to have knowledge of an orchestrated “coup” against President Trump.

Tore, an intelligence contractor, said she ended up working in information warfare after John Brennan tapped her during her specialist training in the Navy.

Patrick Bergy is an Afghanistan War vet who is an Army PSYOP program developer and cyber security specialist. He worked at Dynology, an information technology firm owned by Gen. James Jones, who served as Obama’s national security advisor from 2009 to 2010.

Bergy explained that Shadownet is a commercial version of an IIA (Interactive Internet Activities) weapon, or “social media psychological warfare.” The Department of Defense started using it in Afghanistan in 2007 to influence their elections.

“What Patrick Bergy created was a program that was based off the strategies that we use in person,” Tore said. “It was a psychological operation.” The goal, Bergy said, was to predict how a target—which could be as small as a single individual or as large as an entire country— would respond.

Bergy said that eventually operatives in the United States started using the technology to influence elections here.

Tore says she was working for Brennan at The Analysis Corporation and Global Strategies Group when Obama’s passport files were removed from the State Department. She claims she is the one who was responsible for the breach.

“See, Brennan has a certain M/O,” Tore explained. “When he wants to get something, he pretends there’s a hack. So I was asked when I was stateside, ‘hey, would you go by that office and pull all this data from the State Department?’ and I said, ‘of course I will.”

She said she put the data on two rugged drives as requested, but heard later the office had been hacked.

“I’m thinking, I didn’t hack anything. I was told to do it,” Tori said. She claimed that one of the accused hackers ended up committing suicide.

Tori alleged that she removed Obama’s passport data and someone else replaced it.

“So I removed the factual, actual information, and someone else goes behind—that’s like super switch,” she said.

Tore insisted that copying a consulate server or a State Department server was not out of the ordinary for her because her firm had a contract with them. It was only in retrospect that she realized something fishy was going on.

The whistleblowers allege that contractors from so-called consulting firms like Stanley, CGI, The Analysis Corporation and Global Strategies Group do the dirty work for the Deep State so government officials can keep their hands clean. Brennan used internet influence operations in 2008 to help get Obama elected, the documentary claims.

The documentary was uploaded onto YouTube and Facebook on Friday. Both platforms removed the the video two days after it went live, claiming that it violated their “hate speech” rules. It is currently available in Brighteon.com.

California lawyer Robert Barnes told YouTuber Viva Frei on Monday that he may represent Weaver if the case “goes in certain directions.”

“I find it extraordinarily suspicious that this case justified an arrest,” Barnes said.

The attorney also found it suspicious that the altercation happened months ago and it took them until recently to bring the case.

“Why the multiple month delay?” he asked. Barnes noted that the delayed hearing also seemed out of line.

“They pick up people late on a Friday and stick them in jail because the judge is not available until Monday,” he said. “That’s deliberate. That’s prosecutorial manipulation of the arrest timing for the purposes of creating the worst possible conditions of being locked in jail and over the weekend’s the worst,” the lawyer explained. “They bring in all the worst people over the weekend.”

Tore shared an update about the case on Twitter Monday afternoon.

Millie update from Tore.

Thank-you @TweetWordz

for being there for Millie & Gavin!https://t.co/O4g1PKY0Ph — PFC Bergy (@PFC40Book) August 17, 2020

Glory To God!!!

We successfully got them out and children will be going home with them!

Will update when they are released. Now it’s paperwork. — ToRE (@TweetWordz) August 17, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

