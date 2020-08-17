https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/bounties-taliban-bagram-soleimani/2020/08/17/id/982442

Iran paid bounties to terror groups to attack American and coalition soldiers in Afghanistan, according to a new report.

CNN cited a Pentagon briefing document that said at least six such attacks were launched in 2019 after the bounties were paid to the Haqqani network.

The country that paid the bounties was not indicated on the document, but CNN noted that its sources said it was Iran.

The most prominent incident was an attack on Bagram Air Base on Dec. 11, 2019. Two civilians were killed and more than 70 people, including four Americans, were injured in the attack, which involved a suicide bomb in a vehicle and 10 insurgents trading gunfire with security personnel.

Less than a month after the Bagram attack, the U.S. military killed, via a drone strike, Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani shortly after he landed in Baghdad for a visit.

The U.S. decided in March that it would not take direct action against the bounties because the Trump administration did not want to jeopardize the peace talks with the Taliban, CNN reported. Iran has ties to the Afghanistan-based terror group.

Earlier this summer, it was reported that Russia paid militant groups to attack American soldiers in Afghanistan, which led to U.S. and coalition deaths. Russia has denied the claim.

