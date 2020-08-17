https://justthenews.com/world/middle-east/iran-rejects-reports-bounties-targeting-american-and-allied-troops-afghanistan?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Iran on Tuesday pushed back against reports that it paid bounties for the Taliban to attack U.S. and allied troops in Afghanistan.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told Iranian media that reports about such a deal are “entirely false” and that the United States has attempts to conceal “miscalculations” in Afghanistan by utilizing propaganda, the Associated Press reported.

Reports yesterday indicated that American intelligence believed that the Islamic Republic had engaged in offering such bounties, according to the AP.

