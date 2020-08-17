https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ppe-hospitals-scam-fundraising/2020/08/17/id/982482

The Department of Homeland Security has warned that ISIS is using the demand for personal protective equipment to raise funds by setting up online scams targeting hospitals and other facilities, CBS News reports.

Last week, DHS, the Department of Justice, the FBI and the IRS announced multiple civil and criminal complaints against the terrorist group for allegedly defrauding nursing homes, U.S. hospitals and first responders via a website called “FaceMaskCenter.com” that claimed to sell N95 face masks and other protective equipment. The website has since been shut down.

“They have a sophisticated online operation, and here they were turning that operation to setting up these phony websites to get money to fund terrorism. When you thought you were paying for a mask that you needed,” said Assistant Attorney General of the National Security Division John Demers.

Investigators also found that Hamas and al-Qaida have been raising money using social media and cryptocurrencies.

“After launching investigations that identified suspected online payments being funneled to and in support of terrorist networks, Homeland Security Investigations skillfully leveraged their cyber, financial, and trade investigative expertise to disrupt and dismantle cyber-criminal networks that sought to fund acts of terrorism against the United States and our allies,” said acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf in a statement to InsideSources.

“Together with our federal law enforcement partners, the Department will utilize every resource available to ensure that our Homeland is and remains secure.”

