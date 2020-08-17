https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/almost-like-hiding-joe-bidens-crack-addict-son-made-gazillions-off-dads-name-will-not-speaking-dem-convention/

That’s weird.

It’s almost like the Democrats are hiding him?

Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s only living son, will not speak at the DNC Convention this week in Milwaukee.

Hunter has been a problem for Joe ever he was caught in several pay-for-play scandals from Ukraine to China.

Here are a few of Hunter’s more memorable moments that won’t make any headlines this week.

It’s really a pity we won’t get to hear Hunter’s story.

It would be one speech this week worth watching!

