That’s weird.
It’s almost like the Democrats are hiding him?
Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s only living son, will not speak at the DNC Convention this week in Milwaukee.
Hunter has been a problem for Joe ever he was caught in several pay-for-play scandals from Ukraine to China.
Here are a few of Hunter’s more memorable moments that won’t make any headlines this week.
Hunter Biden’s Overseas Protection Cost Taxpayers Four Times More Than Secret Service Details for All of Trump’s Children Combined
Ukraine and China Knew Hunter Biden Was a Chronic Drug Addict, Paid Him Millions Anyway – Used It as Fodder to Blackmail Joe Biden
Hunter Biden Accused of Identity Theft – Used His Dead Brother’s Identity to Make False Statements to Police
Former Polish President and Burisma Board Member: Hunter Biden Was Hired Because of His Father’s Political Influence
Report: Strippers Used Sex Toy on a Drugged Out Hunter Biden at NYC Strip Club
It’s really a pity we won’t get to hear Hunter’s story.
It would be one speech this week worth watching!