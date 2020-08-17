https://www.dailywire.com/news/jill-bidens-first-husband-heres-the-real-story-of-how-jill-and-joe-met

According to Jill Biden’s first husband, Bill Stevenson, the story she and her present husband, prospective Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, tell of how they met after she divorced Stevenson is not true. Stevenson claims Joe Biden was having an affair with his wife while she was still married to Stevenson.

In 2008, The New York Times reported on how Joe Biden explained meeting his present wife Jill:

Senator Joseph R. Biden Jr. has said he first saw pictures of Jill Jacobs in March 1975 in an advertisement for a local park in Wilmington, Del. The young blonde caught his eye. She was beautiful — you might call her drop-dead gorgeous. That night, his brother, Frank, told him he had the number of a young woman that the senator would like, mainly because she did not like politics. Mr. Biden called her the next day and asked her out, for that very night. She was busy. Mr. Biden persisted. He was in town for only one night. Couldn’t she change her plans? She did, finally. And when Mr. Biden arrived to pick her up, she turned out to be the woman in the advertisement.

“The Bidens, who have been married since 1977, have publicly said they met on a blind date in 1975 — after Joe became a widower and Jill’s first marriage had broken up,” the New York Post reported.

Speaking to The Daily Mail in an exclusive interview from his home in Wilmington, Delaware, Stevenson stated, “I don’t want to hurt anyone. But facts are facts and what happened, happened.”

Stevenson asserted that he first met Jill in August 1969, saying, “I was leaving for Woodstock the following day. I was at a car wash and she and her friend came over to admire my 1968 Z28 Chevy Camaro. It was yellow with black stripes, all the rage at the time. I was going to my friend’s birthday party that night, so I invited them along. There were four good looking girls in that apartment and I thought the more the merrier. The rest is history.”

Stevenson, who is the founder of The Stone Balloon, a famed live music club that Rolling Stone once called “the best kept secret in rock and roll,”continued that he married Jill Jacobs in 1970, adding, “It was February, I believe it was the 7th.”

Two years later, as Biden ran for the Senate, the Stevensons worked on his campaign, Stevenson claimed. Biden was still married to his first wife Neilia, who was tragically killed along with their one-year-old daughter Naomi in a car crash before Biden was sworn into the Senate.

“Jill and I sat in the Bidens’ kitchen,’ said Stevenson. “We worked on his campaign. I gave $10,900 to his first campaign — in cash.”

The Daily Mail continued, “Stevenson said he first suspected Biden and Jill were having an affair in August 1974. He was then 26, Jill was 23 and Joe was 31.”

Stevenson said, “I know exactly when it was. Bruce Springsteen was going to play at The Stone Balloon and I had to go to Northern New Jersey to pay him in advance. I asked Jill to go with me and she said no — she had things to do, she had to look after Joe’s kids, Beau and Hunter. It was kind of a big deal to go meet Springsteen. I had no idea she and Joe were that kind of friendly. Then one of her best friends told me she thought Joe and Jill were getting a little too close. I was surprised that she came to me.”

Stevenson said that in October 1974, “I was at work and a guy came in and asked: ‘Do you own a brown Corvette?’ I said yes, it’s my wife’s car. He said back in May it had crunched his bumper and they told him to get an estimate and he never heard back from them. ‘I said: ‘Wait a minute. Who is they?’ And he said: ‘Funnily enough, Senator Biden was driving.’”

Stevenson concluded, “I asked Jill to leave the house, which she did. Her father was begging me to take her back when he found out what was going on. He asked me to give her a second chance, but I wasn’t interested. I considered Joe a friend. I’m not surprised he fell in love with Jill. Everyone who meets Jill falls in love with her immediately. It’s hard not to.”

Stevenson said he has an autobiography in the works. He said, “It’s ready to go. They can print 30,000 copies in 10 days. I genuinely don’t want to harm Jill’s chances of becoming First Lady. She would make an excellent First Lady — but this is my story. It’s not a bitter book — I’m not bitter because, if it wasn’t for my divorce, I would never have met my wife Linda and she’s the greatest thing in my life — but it does have facts in it that aren’t pleasant to Jill and Joe. People ask me how I can go back 40 years, but I am not, I’m going back 72 years to tell my life story.”

