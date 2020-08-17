https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/joe-jill-lied-jills-ex-claims-affair-joe-didnt-meet-blind-date/
Another day, another Democrat lie.
It turns out Joe and Jill Biden didn’t meet on a blind date, as they have previously indicated. According to the New York Post, Jill Biden’s ex has more to say on the subject:
Jill Biden’s ex-husband has accused the potential first lady of having an affair with Joe Biden and says they lied about how they met in the 1970s, according to a bombshell new report.
Bill Stevenson on Monday accused the presumptive Democratic nominee of being a home-wrecker and says the feel-good story of how Biden and Jill met on a blind date is completely made up, the Daily Mail reported.
“I don’t want to hurt anyone,” said Stevenson, now 72, who is working on a book that includes the lurid claim. “But facts are facts and what happened, happened.”
Stevenson and his then-wife grew close to Biden in 1972 while working on his first campaign to represent Delaware in the US Senate.
According to Nationalfile.com:
Jill Biden’s ex-husband Bill Stevenson has completed an autobiographical book manuscript to be published before November’s election in which he devotes 80 pages to new bombshell details about Joe and Jill Biden, NATIONAL FILE has exclusively learned. The book claims that Joe and Jill began their romance in Delaware earlier than they have publicly stated, while Jill was still married to Stevenson, and that their affair led Stevenson to break up his marriage to Jill….
….Bill Stevenson also blows the whistle on a bribery scheme in which Joe’s brother Frank took $3,000 from Stevenson ahead of Biden’s first Senate race to hand to the boss of the teamsters union to ensure that copies of the Wilmington News Journal, which endorsed Biden’s Republican incumbent opponent J. Caleb Boggs, were delivered three days late — after the polls had already closed. Shortly after the election, Joe Biden’s first wife Neilia died in a car crash. Joe Biden has claimed as recently as 2007 that the truck driver in the crash “drank his lunch,” but the late driver Curtis C. Dunn’s daughter disputed that her father was drunk and successfully asked Biden to apologize to her personally for the false claim. Apparently, the Dunn family has reached out to Mr. Stevenson but Stevenson refrained from discussing the crash at this time.