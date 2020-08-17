https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/joe-jill-lied-jills-ex-claims-affair-joe-didnt-meet-blind-date/

It turns out Joe and Jill Biden didn’t meet on a blind date, as they have previously indicated. According to the New York Post, Jill Biden’s ex has more to say on the subject:

Jill Biden’s ex-husband has accused the potential first lady of having an affair with Joe Biden and says they lied about how they met in the 1970s, according to a bombshell new report.

Bill Stevenson on Monday accused the presumptive Democratic nominee of being a home-wrecker and says the feel-good story of how Biden and Jill met on a blind date is completely made up, the Daily Mail reported.

“I don’t want to hurt anyone,” said Stevenson, now 72, who is working on a book that includes the lurid claim. “But facts are facts and what happened, happened.”

Stevenson and his then-wife grew close to Biden in 1972 while working on his first campaign to represent Delaware in the US Senate.