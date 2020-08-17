https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/birther-controversy-foreign-born-citizen-parents/2020/08/17/id/982425

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., responded to the birther questions surrounding her candidacy for vice president by calling the claims “lies” and “deception.”

One day after President Donald Trump refused to say with certainty that Harris, who was born in California in 1964 to foreign-born parents, is eligible to run for vice president, Harris told theGrio the efforts to discredit her are a distraction.

“They’re going to engage in lies, they’re going to engage in deception, they’re going to engage in an attempt to distract from the real issues that are impacting the American people,” Harris said.

“And I expect that they will engage in dirty tactics and this is going to be a knock-down, drag-out. And we’re ready.”

The issue was first raised in a Newsweek opinion piece by conservative law professor John Eastman, who said Harris may not be eligible to run on the presidential ticket because she has foreign-born parents. Trump stoked the flames of the controversy by refusing to say whether Harris can legally run for vice president, although his advisers and Republican lawmakers have come out and said that Harris is a U.S. citizen and meets the qualifications to run for the second highest office in the land.

