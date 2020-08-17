https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/kevin-clinesmith-plea-agreement-set-august-19-obama-appointed-fisa-court-judge-james-boasberg/

Former FBI Attorney Kevin Clinesmith is expected to plead guilty to altering Carter Page evidence to support the FISA warrant used to spy on the Donald Trump campaign in 2016.

38-year-old Clinemsith altered an email from CIA investigators used to request a FISA warrant and renewals on Trump campaign advisor Carter Page.

Carter Page previously worked as a source for the CIA, however Clinesmith falsely said Page was “never” a CIA source.

According to Durham’s charging document (and also in IG Horowitz’s report), “certain individuals” on the Crossfire Hurricane were told in an August 2016 memorandum that Page was a CIA asset — so who else knew?

Despite members of the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane team knowing Carter Page was a CIA asset, that information was omitted from the first three FISA warrants on Page.

“Mr. Clinesmith had provided the unchanged C.I.A. email to Crossfire Hurricane agents and the Justice Department lawyer drafting the original [October 2016] wiretap application,” Techno Fog posted from the New York Times report.

Clinesmith’s plea agreement was set today for August 19th — Wednesday — in front of Judge James Boasberg who is currently the presiding judge over the FISA Court.

Judge James Boasberg was appointed by Obama in 2011.

In April 2012 Boasberg ruled that the American public had no right to view government photos of deceased terror leader Osama Bin Laden.

