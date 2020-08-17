https://www.dailywire.com/news/khan-hypocrisy-on-china-haunts-nbas-woke-restart
The NBA’s extremely lucrative relationship with China has grown problematic to the point of full-blown crisis for the league. The ongoing atrocities against the Uyghur Muslims in China are occurring with what amounts to the tacit approval of the NBA and many of its most vocal players, including LeBron James. The league’s unwillingness to confront the issue of reported concentration camps, mass sterilizations and forced abortions, and the enslavement of well over a million people at the hands of China’s communist regime have prompted accusations of greed and hypocrisy against the NBA. Below are some key facts about the NBA turning a blind eye to the actions of one of the most inhumane regimes in recent history.
Follow the money.
