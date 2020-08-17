https://cnsnews.com/article/washington/susan-jones/pelosi-summons-house-members-back-dc-save-postal-service

(CNSNews.com) – In a letter to her Democrat colleagues on Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she is calling them back to Washington this week to vote on the “Delivering for America Act,” which bars the Postal Service from making changes to its delivery service.

“Lives, livelihoods and the life of our American Democracy are under threat from the President,” Pelosi warned.

That is why I am calling upon the House to return to session later this week to vote on Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Maloney’s “Delivering for America Act,” which prohibits the Postal Service from implementing any changes to operations or level of service it had in place on January 1, 2020. House Democratic Leader Hoyer will soon be announcing the legislative schedule for the coming week. To save the Postal Service, I am also calling upon Members to participate in a Day of Action on Tuesday by appearing at a Post Office in their districts for a press event. In a time of a pandemic, the Postal Service is Election Central. Americans should not have to choose between their health and their vote. As we protect the Postal Service and access to the ballot, we continue to lead the fight for The Heroes Act as the coronavirus crisis continues to spiral further out of control. I am grateful to Members for their enthusiasm about returning to Washington, and I am grateful for their suggestions for what else we may consider acting upon when we return.

Pelosi and others accuse President Trump of trying to sabotage the election – much of which will be conducted by mail — by “manipulating the Postal Service to disenfranchise voters.”

President Trump opposes Democrat demands for billions of dollars in new funding for the postal service to allow for expanded mail-in voting, which he calls a recipe for fraud.

On Friday, Trump repeated that “absentee voting is great.” Absentee voters must first request a ballot, then mail it in.

What Trump opposes is the automatic mailing of actual ballots to all registered voters, who may be dead or who may have moved. “They’re being lost, they’re being discarded. They’re finding them in piles. It’s going to be a catastrophe,” Trump said.

“Universal mail-in voting is going to be catastrophic. It’s going to make our country a laughingstock all over the world. You can’t send out millions of ballots.”

Trump says not only will universal mail-in voting produce fraud, it will delay the election results and raise questions about election integrity.

Democrats have included post office funding in their massive Heroes Act, which Republicans reject because it goes beyond COVID relief and includes unrelated “wish list” items.

Negotiations broke down a week ago, and since then, Democrats have seized on post office funding as a way to slam Trump for supposedly interfering in the upcoming election.

Trump on Sunday noted, “They want money for the universal mail-in ballots, and they’re not getting it. You know why? Because of them. We want money to go to people. They want money in order to bail out states that have done very poorly. The states that have done poorly, you know them as well as I do, these are run by Democrats, usually radical-left Democrats…

…So they need money, but they’re not willing to approve the money that they need. If they can’t get the money that they need for universal mail-in voting, I don’t see how they can have it. And that’s not only Post Office, it’s also for the voting itself.

Trump later repeated, if Democrats aren’t willing to compromise on the next COVID relief bill, they’re not going to get funding for the postal service or anything else.

Meanwhile, the American Postal Workers Union is urging Congress to act “urgently.”

“The Coronavirus shutdown is plummeting postal revenues while increasing costs. Money could run out soon and Postmaster General (Louis) DeJoy is cynically using the crisis to slow down the mail,” the union claims. “Veterans are going without prescription medications, businesses are suffering, families are left waiting for essential supplies. Congress must provide support,” the union said.

Union leaders and Democrats have slammed Trump’s appointment of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, “a multi-millionaire businessman who knows little of the inner-workings of the public Postal Service,” the union said.

DeJoy, appointed in May, “has launched a series of actions that will undermine the postal service and are an insult to every postal worker, every postal craft and every postal customer,” the union said.

“These initial actions include reducing hours in retail units including Saturday closings, delaying mail, slowing down service, further removal of mail processing equipment, arbitrarily reducing work hours and eliminating overtime. With an already understaffed operation, reducing hours and overtime can only lead to severely delayed mail and packages” (and ballots), say Democrats.

Trump on Friday defended DeJoy as a “fantastic” man who “wants to make the Post Office great again.”

“Louis DeJoy is working very hard. The Post Office has, for decades, lost billions and billions of dollars. I read numbers today that are unthinkable. And what they (Democrats) want to do now is hit the Post Office with millions of ballots from certain states. And if you look at what happened in New York and Virginia and various other places, it’s a catastrophe. They’re losing 20 percent of the votes. Nobody knows what’s happened.”

