Former Vice President Joe Biden became the target of leftist ire on social media after saying during the 2020 Democratic National Convention that “most cops are good.”

Biden made the remarks during a panel discussion on police reform.

“Most cops are good, but the fact is, the bad ones have to be identified and prosecuted and out, period,” the Democratic presidential nominee said Monday, during the first night of the convention.

But on Twitter, many leftists took issue with Biden’s assertion that “most cops are good.”

In recent months, there have been nationwide calls for police departments to be defunded or even abolished.

