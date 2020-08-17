https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/liberals-freak-rush-limbaugh-reads-story-kamala-harris-called-hoe-forget-called-sarah-palin/

During his show today radio host Rush Limbaugh read a story about a photographer posting a sexist Facebook post about Kamala Harris called a “hoe.”

Kamala started her career as an ambitious 29-year-old and mistress of San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.

So now Twitter liberal Twitter is freaking out that “Rush called Kamala a ho!” Which is completely false.

These people have to create racism and sexism even when it’s not there.

And then they deny their own racism and sexism.

Rush Limbaugh was referring to this report on photographer Bill Baptiste being fired from the NBA after liking on Facebook “Joe and the Hoe.”

Of course, the left wants you to believe Rush Limbaugh was the one who called Kamala a ho.

The truth does not matter to these people.

And, of course, they forgot how they treated Governor Sarah Palin.

You mightn’t have bought the t-shirts, but I bet you weren’t worried about divisive speech: “Rush Limbaugh called Kamala a HO!” 😲 Cher, Howard Stern, and Bill Maher called Sarah Palin a “cunt”, and you all laughed…And then bought these: pic.twitter.com/eR4jBIXlwO — June Danielson (@DatterJuni) August 17, 2020

