Already, a poll has found that many black voters are less likely to vote for Joe Biden because he picked Kamala Harris, and now it may get worse, with the revelation Harris is the descendant of a prominent slaveowner, said talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh on Monday.

“Folks, there’s no denying this. Her family were big slave owners. Five slave plantations, 200 slaves. The family wealth was created by virtue of these plantations. So the Democrats are out there ripping down all these founders. They owned slaves. Now they’re gonna put somebody in the Oval Orifice who owned slaves, or whose family did,” Limbaugh said.

He cited author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza’s discovery that Harris’ father, Donald, a Stanford professor, wrote an article in a Jamaican magazine several years ago boasting that he was descended from one of Jamaica’s largest slaveowners, Hamilton Brown.

D’Souza asked in a tweet Monday what Democrats should do about that fact, in light of the statues of George Washington being pulled down by left-wing activists because he owned slaves.

Harris, he said, is the “direct descendant and beneficiary” of a slave and plantation owner.

“The privilege Kamala Harris has enjoyed throughout her life was built on the backs of 200 black slaves, forced to work on 5 plantations by her ancestor Hamilton Brown. I’ve yet to hear any sympathy from the Left for these black lives, which evidently don’t matter at all,” D’Souza tweeted Saturday.

Limbaugh cited a Rasmussen poll that found 24% of black likely voters said they were “less likely” to vote for Biden after Harris was chosen.

He pointed out that Harris, the daughter of a Jamaican father and Indian mother, is not “African.” Like Obama, she has no direct attachment to “the struggle.”

CNN, Limbaugh noted, did a piece addressing “skeptical voters in the black community.”

“Whoa. Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. Wait a minute. Isn’t that why she was chosen?” he said. “She looks African-American. Maybe people have found out she’s Jamaican, Indian. Maybe the African-American community thinks she’s trying to fool me here, we’re not buying. Whatever.”

Limbaugh also noted that Harris was the first Democratic presidential candidate the party’s voters rejected, before a single primary vote was cast.

He said one would “have thought that if she had pull with the African-American voting community, then it would have shown up in the primaries.”

“But it didn’t. It didn’t show up much for Cory Booker. It certainly didn’t show up for Kamala Harris,” he said. “So now, now they got a problem. What do they do? How do they fix the fact that she’s alienated the black community?”

Kamala Harris’s mom is Asian Indian. Her dad Donald Harris is by his own account descended from one of the largest slave planters in Jamaica. In what sense then can she claim the African American experience of being descended from slaves and subject to segregation and Jim Crow? — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 12, 2020

If the Democrats want persons descended from slaves to receive reparations from those descended from slaveowners, how much should Kamala Harris have to pay? — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 12, 2020

