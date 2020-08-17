https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/08/17/maxine-waters-has-a-plan-to-get-rid-of-trump-without-the-election-n799318

Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), who has been calling for President Trump’s impeachment since 2017, now has a new plan for getting rid of Trump: The 25 Amendment.

“The president of the United States of America is unbelievably divisive,” Waters said on MSNBC. “The president lies. He’s pitting people against each other, going back to the old birther argument that they attempted to use against Obama. This is a president that is the most deplorable human being that I have ever encountered in my life. And he’s undermining our democracy. We cannot take any more of this president. This president is not only attacking the person that was just appointed or selected by Biden to be his vice president, and he is not hesitant to do it.”

Fact check: Not true.

She continued. “This man has no shame. The name-calling, he called her nasty, on and on and on. I don’t know how much more the American people can take. As a matter of fact, when you couple that with what he’s doing, undermining our democracy, tearing up our post office…”

Fact check: Not true.

“…I believe that it is time for Section 4 of Amendment 25 to be put in place and his cabinet should send to Nancy Pelosi, the speaker, as identified in the Constitution, that this man should be removed from office. Section 25 should be put in place,” Waters added. “He is dangerous. He is tearing up, again, this country, undermining our democracy. And I want to tell you something, I’m getting more complaints about what he’s doing to the post office than I have on any other issue in my district. He cannot have our post office. He cannot do this. we’ve got to stop him.”

What exactly does Section 4 of the 25th Amendment say?

Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President. Thereafter, when the President transmits to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives his written declaration that no inability exists, he shall resume the powers and duties of his office unless the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive department or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit within four days to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. Thereupon Congress shall decide the issue, assembling within forty-eight hours for that purpose if not in session. If the Congress, within twenty-one days after receipt of the latter written declaration, or, if Congress is not in session, within twenty-one days after Congress is required to assemble, determines by two-thirds vote of both Houses that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall continue to discharge the same as Acting President; otherwise, the President shall resume the powers and duties of his office.

So, Maxine Waters is arguing that Trump is mentally unfit to be president because of a birther conspiracy he did not promote, and the alleged dismantling of the U.S. Postal Service, which isn’t actually happening.

Who is the mentally unfit one here? Spoiler alert: it’s not Trump.

Does Maxine Waters actually believe that she can succeed in removing Trump from office with the 25th Amendment? She tried and failed with impeachment, and the election is less than 100 days away. Why is she even talking about the 25th Amendment when, as many would point out, Biden is leading is several key polls?

Could it be that Maxine Waters is aware that the race is tightening again, suggesting that Trump has the momentum going forward?

Maxine Waters seems to be acknowledging that Trump will be reelected.

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

