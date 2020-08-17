https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mayhem-in-portland-lets-hope-this-guy-is-still-alive/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!
#BLM & #antifa militants violently assault man after car accident in downtown Portland. This kick to the head came after several heavy blows from fists. pic.twitter.com/pyLWFOniSF
— Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) August 17, 2020
After the fateful kick…
GRAPHIC: With the streets in downtown Portland occupied by BLM & antifa rioters, a man crashed his car. The mob pulled him out & beat him senseless in front of the passenger. He’s bleeding & unconscious. No police. Video by @livesmattershow. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/jjnt5dUeb8
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2020
What led up to the incident…
“He didn’t do nothing bro”
Video by @livesmattershow shows the altercations that happened in downtown Portland before the car crash. The BLM mob is beating a blonde woman and they tackle her to the ground. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/c0xbTr2Eon
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2020
This is the moment immediately before. The mob assaults him and makes him sit in the ground while they search his belongings. When he stands up, they brutally beat him. #PortlandRiots #antifa #BlackLivesMatter Video by @livesmattershow pic.twitter.com/tEzpIz6V9U
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2020