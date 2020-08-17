https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/512314-mcconnell-not-certain-there-will-be-a-fifth-coronavirus-package

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellPelosi calls for House to return this week over Postal Service crisis Schumer: McConnell must bring Senate back early if House passes Postal Service bill Trump backs bill to establish suffragist monument in DC MORE (R-Ky.) on Monday cast doubt on whether negotiators would be able to break the impasse on a fifth coronavirus package, though he said that he thinks there needs to be another bill.

“We do need another bill and I’m hoping that this impasse will end soon. …[But] I can’t tell you yet here today whether there’s going to be additional relief for health care providers,” McConnell said at an event in Kentucky.

“I’m hoping what we’re talking about today is not that last tranche that we will make, but as of the moment, today, I can’t tell you with certainty we’re going to reach an agreement,” he said, adding that the talks had been “further complicated” by the November elections.

McConnell’s remarks come after negotiations between the Trump administration and congressional Democrats derailed earlier this month amid deep policy and political differences.

Republicans have lined up behind aid totaling roughly $1 trillion, while the House passed a more than $3 trillion package in May. As part of the talks, Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPelosi calls for House to return this week over Postal Service crisis House Oversight Committee calls for ‘urgent’ hearing with postmaster general Eyes turn to Ocasio-Cortez as she seeks to boost Biden MORE (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerHouse Oversight Committee calls for ‘urgent’ hearing with postmaster general Pelosi weighing bringing House back from August recess early over USPS issues: reports In the next relief package Congress must fund universal COVID testing MORE (D-N.Y.) offered to drop their price tag by $1 trillion if Republicans agreed to add $1 trillion to their top line.

“We are miles apart in our values,” Pelosi told reporters last Thursday.

“Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gave a damn,” she added, referring to Republicans. “That isn’t the case. This is very far apart.”

Asked when her next talk would be with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven Terner MnuchinChris Wallace rips both parties for coronavirus package impasse: ‘Pox on both their houses’ The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump goes birther again; no deal on COVID-19 package Overnight Health Care: Senate leaves until September without coronavirus relief deal | US records deadliest day of summer | Georgia governor drops lawsuit over Atlanta’s mask mandate MORE and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsMail-in ballot controversy heats up as Democrats call for postmaster general to testify Meadows says Harris is eligible to be vice president, pushing back on birther claims Sunday shows – Mail-in voting controversy dominates MORE, Pelosi responded: “I don’t know. When they come in with $2 trillion.”

That strategy would then require Democrats and the administration to hash out a top line between $2 trillion and roughly $2.5 trillion.

Mnuchin and Meadows, however, rejected the offer.

McConnell said on Monday that a $2.5 trillion bill would be “difficult to justify.”

The Kentucky Republican also gave no indication that he is preparing to bring the chamber back early from its three-week August break, even as the House will return this week for legislation to block changes to the U.S. Postal Service ahead of the presidential election.

He said “nothing was lost” by allowing members to go back to their home states, since most aren’t directly involved in the negotiations.

“The House hasn’t been around most of the time and the talks are occurring between the top leaders. … There was no point in keeping them there, we were not voting on other matters,” McConnell said.

Mnuchin and Meadows are briefing Senate Republicans daily.

