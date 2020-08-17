https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/usps-mail-in-voting-ballot/2020/08/17/id/982551

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the U.S. Postal Service will “be just fine,” The Hill reports.

The Republican lawmaker from Kentucky said he does not share the same concerns President Donald Trump has raised.

“The Postal Service is going to be just fine,” McConnell told reporters in Kentucky. “We’re going to make sure that the ability to function going into the election is not adversely affected, and I don’t share the concerns that the president . . . has mentioned.

McConnell fielded questions about Trump’s opposition to Postal Service funding, voters being disenfranchised and whether he believed the post office should be defunded.

He said part of the negotiations on a fifth coronavirus aid package included spending up to $10 billion “just to make sure the post office is on good firm footing going into the November election.”

Trump told “Fox & Friends” on Monday he is working to make changes in order to make the postal service good.

“We’re making it so it is going to be good, and we’re going to take care of our postal workers above all,” Trump said. “We’re not firing people, but the way they ran that thing for many years, this isn’t a Trump thing.

“This has been one of the disasters of the world, the way it’s been run.”

Trump tweeted Monday:

“The U.S. Post Office (System) has been failing for many decades. We simply want to MAKE THE POST OFFICE GREAT AGAIN, while at the same time saving billions of dollars a year for American Taxpayers. Dems don’t have a clue!”

Last week, the Postal Service issued letters to 46 states warning their deadlines to request, return and count ballots might clash with the actual timing of mail delivery, according to The Washington Post.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said lawmakers will return to Washington on Saturday to vote on legislation related to the Postal Service. She said the proposal up for consideration would prevent the Postal Service from making any changes to its operations or service that were in place at the start of the year until after the coronavirus pandemic has ended.

Some lawmakers are calling on McConnell to bring the Senate back into session to discuss the topic. The Senate is in recess until Sept. 8.

McConnell said “nothing was lost” by allowing members to go back to their home states since most are not directly involved in the negotiations.

“The House hasn’t been around most of the time and the talks are occurring between the top leaders,” McConnell said.

“There was no point in keeping them there, we were not voting on other matters.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

