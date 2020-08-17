https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/meet-the-remarkable-black-republican-kim-klacik-running-kweisi-mfume-for-congress-from-baltimore/

Posted by Kane on August 17, 2020 8:51 pm

 Remarkable Campaign Ad — Watch All The Way To The End

Donate Here — Kim Klacik for Congress

Reaction on twitter…

Baltimore Sun did this profile in February…

Kim For Congress…

