https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/meet-the-remarkable-black-republican-kim-klacik-running-kweisi-mfume-for-congress-from-baltimore/
Remarkable Campaign Ad — Watch All The Way To The End
Donate Here — Kim Klacik for Congress
Democrats don’t want you to see this.
They’re scared that I’m exposing what life is like in Democrat run cities.
That’s why I’m running for Congress
Because All Black Lives Matter
Baltimore Matters
And black people don’t have to vote Democrat
Help us win https://t.co/CSOjc9aQlS pic.twitter.com/XnEDTaDDIG
— Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) August 17, 2020
