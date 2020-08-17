https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/08/18/michelle-obamas-gaslighting-speech-took-some-nerve-attacking-trump-with-a-hot-mess-of-going-low/
About The Author
Related Posts
FACT CHECK: Did Kenya Introduce The Death Penalty For Wildlife Poachers?
December 25, 2019
‘They Are Liars, And They Don’t Care About You’: Tucker Warns Of ‘Reckless And Incompetent’ Proponents Of War With Iran
January 2, 2020
Reflections on the Revolution, Lockdowns, and Riots
August 1, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy