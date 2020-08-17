https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/missing-young-democrats-maryland-leader-found-dead-washington-dc/

Joseph Kitchen

The president of the Young Democrats of Maryland was found dead in Washington DC on Sunday, a week after he went missing.

Joseph Kitchen, 34, was found dead one day after the Prince George County Police Department asked the public’s help in finding him.

It is unclear how Kitchen died.

Joseph Kitchen was last seen in-person in a state park in Annapolis on August 8.

The following Tuesday Kitchen participated in a Zoom meeting with fellow Democrat colleagues and it was shortly after the video conference that his brother said he went dark.

Kitchen’s brother could not get a hold of him and said his phone would go straight to voicemail — his social media was not active, which his brother said was unusual.

The Metropolitan Police Department in DC is leading the investigation into Kitchen’s death.

