https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/17/morning-greatness-democrats-freakout-over-usps-conspiracy-theories/

Good Monday morning:

Here is what’s on the president’s agenda today:

President Trump delivers remarks on jobs and the economy in Mankato, Minneapolis

The president delivers remarks on jobs and the economy in Oshkosh, Wisconsin

Democrats freakout over USPS conspiracy theory

The Democrats and their elite, corporate media accomplices are pushing ridiculous conspiracies about the U.S. Postal Service to seed chaos throughout the country before the presidential election. Their goal is foment distrust and suspicion about the election results and continue to turn citizens against one another and against the American system of government. If Biden wins, the Trumpsters will think the Democrats cheated and if Trump wins, the feeble minded, hysterical anti-Trump left will think Trump put a hex on the post office or brought in the RUSSIANS in to fix the election. Either way, peaceful transfer of power is impossible. (For those of you paying attention, you know this already happened in 2016.)

I swear, in broad daylight, the driver of the red truck had a red cap on with white letters. Conspiracy? Outright attempt at stealing the election by denying the access of the @USPS ? Let’s not let it happen! @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/gG765Caldm — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) August 11, 2020

All eyes are on the U.S. postal service as it’s just too dangerous to vote at the polls because of the coronavirus and many states want to conduct the election via mail ballot. The same people who are too scared to vote at the polls, wait in lines outside Costco, the grocery store or march/riot/loot for social justice. The same leaders who espouse fear about traditional poll voting attended the non-socially distanced funerals of George Floyd and John Lewis or marched arm in arm with Black Lives Matter. Nevertheless, the Democrats insist we need to use the broken, dysfunctional postal service to carry out our elections.

The post office has long been a hot dumpster fire mess. The postal service has lost $78 billion since 2007 but the corporate media and smartest people pretend otherwise. Any changes to upgrade or fix the postal system has these lunatics melting down. The broken postal system is a feature not a bug for them as far as elections are concerned, they do not want to fix the system! Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has called back the congress and DEMANDED the postmaster general appear before congress for a violent colonoscopy. “The president has explicitly stated his intention to manipulate the Postal Service to deny eligible voters access to the ballot in pursuit of his own reelection,” the Democrats wrote in a joint-statement Sunday. (He did??!?) Further they said that the postmaster general was “Trump mega-donor” and has “acted as an accomplice in the president’s campaign to cheat in the election” by launching “sweeping new operational changes that degrade delivery standards and delay the mail.” The previous postmaster general was Megan Brennan, a Democrat. Where were the complaints about her appointment?

The hearing will examine the sweeping operational and organizational changes at the Postal Service that experts warn could degrade delivery standards, slow the mail and potentially impair the rights of eligible Americans to cast their votes through the mail in the upcoming November elections. The Postmaster General and top Postal Service leadership must answer to the Congress and the American people as to why they are pushing these dangerous new policies that threaten to silence the voices of millions, just months before the election.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy responded, “Republicans are 100 percent committed to ensuring a fair and accurate election. Whether Americans choose to vote in-person — which Doctor Fauci has stated will be safe — or vote absentee, I have complete confidence in the integrity of our electoral process,” McCarthy said in a statement. “House Democrats are simply attempting to distract from the fact their ridiculous demands are dragging down the American recovery and adding more uncertainty to people’s livelihoods.”

Some of the crazier Democrats have demanded that the Postmaster General be ARRESTED if he ignores a subpoena to appear for his congressional rape and public bread and circus.

Last week, “the USPS warned 46 states and the District of Columbia that it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail will arrive in time to be counted in the November election.” In the last relief bill, the post office got a $10 billion bailout. The Democrats are asking for $25 billion more in the second relief bill and they could very well get it, if they were willing to negotiate on some of their other insane requests like bailing out sh!thole cities that have long been financially mismanaged by Democrats. “Sure, if they give us what we want,” the president said of the post office money during a press conference Friday. “And it’s not what I want, it’s what the American people want.”

If it’s so important, why not negotiate? Because it’s not really that important. Stay tuned for more wild developments!

FUN FLASHBACK: Thousands of USPS mailboxes removed during Obama-Biden administration

Presidential election:

Chris Wallace Jabs Biden Campaign For Skipping Sunday Shows Ahead Of Convention

Biden’s lead over Trump narrows in new national poll

Intelligence community has delivered nearly 20 classified election threat briefings to Trump, Biden, RNC, DNC, Congress

NBA dismisses photographer who posted offensive Kamala Harris meme

Protests/riots/Black Lives Matter/crime:

Riot declared in Portland

At least 5 people wounded in San Antonio flea market shooting

8-year-old Ohio girl shot dead during teen’s backyard birthday party

3 Texas police officers shot at ‘very active scene’ near Austin; suspect ‘barricaded’ with hostages

Group claims to have enough signatures to recall Oklahoma mayor who cut police funding

Officials apologize and say charges will be dropped after Black reporter is arrested covering Proud Boys rally

Mayor voices ‘serious concerns’ about protest arrest tactics

Over $700K raised for slain boy’s funeral in North Carolina

Minneapolis Police: Vandals Damage 5th Precinct, Shoot Fireworks at Cops

Coronavirus news:

South Dakota turns down Trump’s $300-a-week unemployment benefits

Yale’s rapid COVID-19 saliva test receives FDA emergency use authorization

UNC has four Covid-19 clusters less than a week after starting classes

‘Unlock Michigan’: 60,000 Activists Circulate Petitions to Curtail Governor’s Emergency Powers

Other morsels:

Facebook’s algorithm ‘promotes’ content denying Holocaust, study says

Oklahoma boy gets 5,000 adoption inquiries in 12 hours after heartbreaking interview in which he pleaded for a family

And that’s all I’ve got, now go beat back the angry mob!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

