https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/17/must-really-be-getting-desperate-dem-convention-opens-with-video-featuring-natl-anthem-constitution-pledge-of-allegiance-us-flags-and-a-prayer/

The Democratic convention began today, and the formal cyber proceedings began with a video that… well, let’s just say it runs against the grain from everything we’ve seen and heard from the Left since Trump has been in office (and especially these last few weeks and months):

First ever remote political convention (#DNC2020) begins with preamble of the Constitution (including @fred_guttenberg). Then, virtual singing of the National Anthem using performers from all 50 states. #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/j6xgYVVEmo — Jay O’Brien (@jayobtv) August 18, 2020

The Democratic National Convention began with a recitation of the Constitution’s Preamble, the Pledge of Allegiance, and the singing of the National Anthem. 1619 Project hardest hit. — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 18, 2020

Democrats must really be getting desperate. They opened the convention with the National Anthem and a prayer. That’s like ANTIFA putting a PBA sticker on their car. #DemocraticConvention #DemConvention — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) August 18, 2020

I find it a little ironic that the Dem convention opened pledge and now kids singing the national anthem. 🤨 — “The Essential” Dirt dawg (@mericandawg) August 18, 2020

Just a little ironic. Here’s the video tweeted out by the DNC:

So which does the DNC hope voters believe — that brief video or their lying eyes and ears these last few months and years.

The Ds are playing the National Anthem now. They were saved immense embarrassment because if the convention was in person, half the attendees would be kneeling. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) August 18, 2020

Now they are praying at the #DemConvention LOL — Kathleen (@katnandu) August 18, 2020

It’s touching to begin the Democrat convention with the National Anthem. But do they all have to kneel? — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) August 18, 2020

Interesting to see the DNC Convention open with the National Anthem, however brief, without taking a knee. I’m sure that’ll annoy some of their base. — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 18, 2020

Without a doubt.

At least Rob Reiner was impressed:

Watching the singing of our National Anthem gave me chills. So proud to see the real America. So proud to be a Democrat. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 18, 2020

But that leaves one awkward question:

For some reason that didn’t seem to be an issue for Dems tonight.

