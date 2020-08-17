https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/17/must-really-be-getting-desperate-dem-convention-opens-with-video-featuring-natl-anthem-constitution-pledge-of-allegiance-us-flags-and-a-prayer/

The Democratic convention began today, and the formal cyber proceedings began with a video that… well, let’s just say it runs against the grain from everything we’ve seen and heard from the Left since Trump has been in office (and especially these last few weeks and months):

Just a little ironic. Here’s the video tweeted out by the DNC:

So which does the DNC hope voters believe — that brief video or their lying eyes and ears these last few months and years.

Without a doubt.

At least Rob Reiner was impressed:

But that leaves one awkward question:

For some reason that didn’t seem to be an issue for Dems tonight.

