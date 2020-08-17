https://www.dailywire.com/news/new-poll-trump-pulling-away-in-texas

As other polls show that President Trump is climbing back into the race and threatening prospective Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s lead, a new poll conducted by YouGov finds that Trump has opened a 7-point lead over Biden in the state of Texas.

“The YouGov poll, commissioned by Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation and Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, surveyed 846 registered voters in Texas from August 4-13. Trump had a 7-point lead over Biden, 47.5% to 40.5%, among all voters surveyed and a 5-point lead among most-likely voters, 49.4% to 44.1%,” KXAN reported, adding, “Before the release of the most recent YouGov poll, Biden had topped Trump in four of the last five statewide polls in Texas.”

The Daily Wire reported on Sunday that a CNN Poll conducted by SSRS, which was conducted over cell phones and landlines between August 12-15, showed Biden receiving 50% of the vote and Trump receiving 46% support among registered voters. When this poll was conducted in early June, Biden held a 14-point lead over Trump.

Biden’s lead shrank even more when analyzing the responses from places that the pollsters identified as battleground states, including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin.

A recent poll by Monmouth University of 401 Pennsylvania voters “found that a majority of voters think there are Trump supporters out there who aren’t being counted,” The Daily Wire noted. “The media consistently reports that Biden is in the lead, but voters remember what happened in 2016. The specter of a secret Trump vote looms large in 2020,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.

“Most voters (57%) believe there are a number of so-called secret voters in their communities who support Trump but won’t tell anyone about it. Less than half that number (27%) believe there are secret voters for Biden. The suspicion that a secret Trump vote exists is slightly higher in swing counties (62%) and Clinton counties (61%) than in Trump counties (51%),” the pollsters wrote.

People may have forgotten the tough conservative populace in the Lone Star State and how determined they can be when they feel they have to speak out. In mid-July, The Daily Wire pointed out:

Multiple residents in Texas filed lawsuits against various pro-abortion groups that had previously filed defamation claims against pro-life activists. Eight different lawsuits were filed against various abortion-supporting groups including the Lilith Fund for Reproductive Equity, the Texas Equal Access Fund, and the Afiya Center. The lawsuits can be found on the Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn (SCU) organization’s website. The site is dedicated to the East Texas towns that have all but outlawed abortion. The named organizations are alleged to have stifled pro-life speech with their defamation lawsuits, even though abortion “remains a criminal offense under Texas law,” SCU said in a press release.

