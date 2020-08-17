https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kamala-harris-george-mcgovern-richgard-nixon-collapse/2020/08/17/id/982548

The Joe Biden-Kamala Harris attempt to defeat President Donald Trump will “collapse” just as former George McGovern’s bid in 1972 to defeat incumbent President Richard Nixon went down in a landslide, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich claimed Monday.

“Rasmussen just came out and said 55% of the country does not think Biden will complete his first term, which means people are going to be looking at Harris as a president, not a vice president,” Gingrich told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends,” adding the poll showed a majority of respondents believe Biden has cognitive problems.

He also predicted the Democratic National Convention, which opens Monday evening, will be the “high-water mark” before the collapse of the ticket.

Most polls are showing Biden ahead of Trump, but the numbers vary. In CNN’s latest poll, the Biden-Harris ticket is ahead by just 4 percentage points, or at the margin of error for the poll. But in a new ABC News/Washington Post poll, Biden and Harris have a 12-point lead among registered voters, and an average of all the polls, compiled by RealClearPolitics, has Biden up by 7 points.

But Gingrich said Harris and Biden have a problem with public perception.

“They just sent out this really pathetic thing from the Biden-Harris campaign headquarters that said these two people are ready to lead from day one and they have this weird picture of Harris and Biden in masks, both of them looking down like they don’t want to fall,” said Gingrich. “It just gives you a flavor of where they’re going.”

