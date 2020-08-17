https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-beck-podcast/wake-up-herschel-walker-to-gop

Heisman Trophy-winning NFL star, MMA fighter, and co-chair of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition, Herschel Walker joined Glenn Beck on this week’s podcast to discuss the anger that’s destroying our country right now, how we need real solutions instead of violence, and why Americans must stand up to preserve a free future for all American lives.

Walker had a strong message for Republican leaders who are caving in to the riots, looting, and unrest in cities like Seattle, Portland, and Chicago.

“I’m gonna say something that’s probably going to make a lot of people mad. Republican Party, wake up! It’s time to fight back,” Walker said.

“I see the Democratic Party doing whatever they want to do … and the Republican Party will say, ‘Oh, we’re going to have a hearing. We’ll hear about it.’ You know, we’ve been having hearings all our lives — and nothing gets done,” he added. “Y’all need to wake up and start fighting!”

Watch the video clip below or find the full episode of the "Glenn Beck Podcast" with Herschel Walker here.

