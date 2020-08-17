http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/cwrYKZoVIB8/

A local Seattle brewer added the slogan “All Cops Are Bastards” to his beer cans.

At the bottom of the can, you will find a stamp that reads “ACAB means all cops.”

“ACAB” is an infamous slogan made famous by the left-wing terrorists in Antifa and Black Lives Matter. It stands for “All Cops Are Bastards” — meaning all cops, meaning every single one of them. And to ensure no one confuses the message that this means “all cops,” the Mirage brewery emphasized that ACAB “means all cops.”

The brewery owner, a man named Michael Dempster, told KIRO 7 that he “used the markings because I stand against institutional racism, of which modern policing is a militarized arm.”

Then, in order to ensure we’re all caught off guard by the coming revolution we all feel better, KIRO 7 spoke to a Portland-based sociologist who — LOL — claimed calling “all cops bastards” is “not about individual police officers, it’s about a system. But I think to the casual observer, it seems like an attack on individual police officers, all cops.”

Uhm….

Did we somehow miss the nuance in a slogan that reads ‘All Cops Are Bastards’ means all cops?

Although local media says the anti-cop brewer is facing blowback, (the company’s Facebook page is currently down), the brewer is also making it clear he does in fact mean all cops.

He told KIRO 7 he makes his beer “for folks who are actively anti-racist, anti-Trump, anti-fascist and pro-equality” and if that “means someone won’t buy my beer anymore, good. The beer was not created for them.”

When challenged on Twitter to apologize and make donations to “Veterans, Fallen Officers & Minorities killed by gang violence,” Dempster refused.

“Nope. All institutions of modern policing should be dismantled entirely. Good luck, bootlicker,” he replied.

The brewer has the right to his opinion, the right to publish whatever slogans he wants on his own product… It’s an incendiary and indecent thing to do, but this is still America, so whatever…

To me the real story is the local news media and this lame-brained sociologist attempting to convince us “All Cops are Bastards means All Cops” does not mean all cops.

This reminds me of when the fake news media tried to tell us that “defund the police” does not mean “defund the police,” even after leftists responded by saying “defund the police means defund the police.”

Even more troubling than the media’s open calls for violence are the media’s attempts to catch us off guard with all these ridiculous claims about how the extremists don’t really mean it.

The media obviously want us to let our guard down, to exhale with relief, to relax by telling us what we want to hear — that those who are currently emboldened and determined to rip apart the fabric of our society are just kidding.

Except they aren’t.

And the media know they are not, and surely the local media in violence-ravaged Seattle know they are not, and this local sociologist knows they are not… But this is how the villains catch us by surprise and ambush us with their insane policies and political violence.

Let me give you the best advice you’re ever going to hear: take these people seriously, take their threats seriously, and prepare yourself accordingly.

