“Would you tell me, please, which way to go?” – Alice in Wonderland

“That depends on where you want to get to,” said the Cat.

“I don’t care much where,” said Alice.

“Then it doesn’t matter which way you go.”

God intends for His people to have clarity on the way to go. “Where there is no vision, the people perish” (Proverbs 29:18).

Thirty-seven years ago, I launched a magazine called “People of Destiny” to help folks “understand the times and what [God’s people] should do” (1 Chronicles 12:32).

The theme of the first issue: “Are You a Pioneer or Settler?” inspired all to hoist their sails and boldly follow the wind of God’s Spirit. We are currently in the throes of a revolution called “The Great Unraveling” where the “battle for the survival of the United States is upon us” (Commentary magazine, August 2020). Multitudes are looking to leaders to guide them in “the way you should go. For you have not passed this way before” (Joshua 3:4).

“Star Trek” challenged us to “boldly go where no one has gone before.” Today, God is giving us that charge! “You say you want a revolution,” sang the Beatles – well, it’s here.

Vexed in the Spirit

Daily we face an avalanche of deceptive propaganda (like the N.Y. Times hailing Sen. Kamala Harris as a “pragmatic moderate” when she is “The Most Liberal Senator” in Congress, exceeding even Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren!).

We watch the hatred, corruption and lawlessness of protesters (domestic terrorists), journalists (dishonest activists), social justice warriors (Marxist anarchists) and progressive politicians (unprincipled leftists). We’re grieved in our spirits, knowing that people really do hate (not merely dislike) our president and America, and their goal is to take her down and transform the U.S. into a socialist state.

Do you understand what’s taking place in our country? Are you aware there is no more “moderate” Democratic Party but a hijacked far-left entity? Have you recognized there are multiple Democrat-run cities on the verge of financial collapse due to cowardly and incompetent leaders pandering to and emboldening radical criminals?

Do you identify with me and “Lot, a righteous man, who was distressed by the depraved conduct of the lawless (for that righteous man, living among them day by day), was tormented in his righteous soul by the lawless deeds he saw and heard” (2 Peter 2:7–8)?

If not, or if you’re praying for discernment to grasp the gravity of what’s unfolding and for guidance to know the way to go, I encourage you to take two steps:

1. Carefully and prayerfully read this commentary.

2. Listen to the four “Here’s the Deal” podcasts with Dr. Michael Brown. Of our almost 200 podcasts, these are the most urgent and important ones I’ve ever done.

Do not be fearful or led astray by unbiblical conspiracy theories in these tumultuous times. Rise to your calling as an informed influencer filled with hope and safety in our Shepherd’s care.

“The Lord has given me a strong warning not to think like everyone else does,” Brown said,”Don’t call everything a conspiracy, like they do, and don’t live in dread of what frightens them. Make the Lord of Heaven’s Armies holy in your life. He is the One you should fear. He is the One Who should make you tremble. He will keep you safe'” (Isaiah 8:11-14a NLT).

Our Defining Moment

Years ago God had me write about a second Civil War coming to America.

It’s now unfolding, and it is crucial we grasp the gravity of what’s happening and what we’re to do. Remember: “All that’s required for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

Jesus told us to “watch and pray” (Luke 21:36) in the end times and be “salt” to preserve society from rot. We’ve lost monumental battles like legalized abortion and homosexual marriage because the church was blindsided, for the most part sitting silently on the sidelines hoodwinked by a misunderstanding of the “separation of church and state” or the sovereignty of God. Now, with what’s happening, scores are being jolted in a “woke” moment to rise up courageously, renounce passivity and rededicate ourselves to gospel proclamation and civic engagement. It’s a brutal reality: our children, grandchildren, churches and nation are at stake!

A Time for Choosing

The 2020 election is approaching. We are at a crossroads. We face what Ronald Reagan once called a “rendezvous with destiny” in his classic speech “A Time for Choosing,” which catapulted him from Tinsel Town celebrity to presidential candidate.

“We will preserve for our children this, the last best hope of man on earth, or we’ll sentence them to take the last step into a thousand years of darkness.”

I carry legitimate concern that many Christians are not prepared for what’s coming upon us in these closing chapters of history. Jesus warned many will be offended at God and fall away (like in Nazi Germany) as pressures intensify (Matthew 24:10;12), and they’re not equipped but caught off guard because all they’ve known are happy Sunday services and “Mush God” messages.

Some sacrifice long-term benefits for short-term relief as they’ve disengaged, stating, “We live less stressfully since turning off the news.” Others have succumbed to seductive “prophetic” certainties of another Trump upset, “Chill, it’ll be just like last time.” I caution those giving these predictive words lest the enemy use them to lull people into passivity when more than ever everyone must be involved.

Franklin Graham issued an urgent call for Christians to come to Washington, D.C., for a national prayer gathering Saturday, Sept. 26. He said that he shudders to think what our culture will look like without divine intervention.”

Do you believe it’s coincidental or providential that we’ve been plunged into a worldwide “stay home and stay sheltered” pandemic; unprecedented stoppage of work, sports, weddings, funerals, school and entertainment; catastrophic economic upheaval; and, explosive racial rioting, looting and actual anarchy right before the most significant presidential election in our nation’s history focused upon the most hated president with the exception of Lincoln? And while this may not represent the final “birth pangs” before the apocalyptic Armageddon described in the book of Revelation, it certainly has gotten everyone’s attention, and no one really knows where this is all headed and if and when it will come to an end.

We are engaged in a Civil War – a clash of civilizations. This is not a war of bombs and bullets but of values and vision that will determine, make no mistake about it, the future of the United States of America. No one can afford to go AWOL at this pivotal time!

The 2020 Presidential Election

Just as the Democratic Party has metamorphosed into something that would be unrecognizable to leaders of 40 years ago, so Joe Biden has shape-shifted into a cardboard candidate mostly confined to his basement bunker. It is apparent that he is a puppet figure suffering from cognitive decline and is an aging, weak figurehead who would be 78 years old upon entering office if elected to the most stressful job in the world. If he died, Kamala Harris, San Francisco pro-abortionist leftist who denies due process and was a disaster in her presidential campaign (dropping out before the first primary) would become president of the United States!

If Biden is elected, Barack Obama, David Axelrod, John Podesta, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other influential “Dems” would set the agenda and direct operations.

Finally, the Democrat Party’s obsession is to win the Executive branch and both Houses of Congress to gain complete control of the country. Having failed to remove Donald Trump through the bogus Russian collusion hoax, scandalous impeachment trial and unrelenting attacks from the media and politicians, they are actively engaged in a coordinated effort to crash the economy. Resisting school and business openings, among other schemes, is intended to thwart Trump’s major accomplishment of a booming economy until the pandemic. An economic collapse would necessitate a federal government takeover (like with FDR), putting the Democratic Party in absolute power to tax corporations and citizens with impunity and push their radical socialist programs through with little opposition.

Here’s the Deal: The purpose of this commentary and Dr. Brown’s podcasts is to help us understand what is really happening to America. We must be fully engaged and activated in praying, preparing, proclaiming the gospel and truth boldly and courageously to reach everyone we can. We truly are in the “evil day” God warned us about (Ephesians 6:13) and regarding which He told us, “having done all to stand. Stand …”

This we will and must do, remembering the words Elisha spoke when facing overwhelming enemies in his day, “Don’t be afraid, for those who are with us are more than those who are with them” (2 Kings 6:16). Let’s get going!

