https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/democrats-primary/2020/08/17/id/982483

Former President Barack Obama has privately raised concerns over the ability of Joe Biden to beat President Donald Trump on Election Day, Politico reports.

Obama has raised doubts over Biden’s chances to other Democrats.

According to Politico, Obama told one Democrat during the primary campaign, “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f— things up.”

Even though Obama made a public announcement supporting his former vice president, privately, his sentiment is different. Politico reports the former president is worried that Biden doesn’t have a strong connection with the electorate.

“And you know who really doesn’t have it? Joe Biden,” Obama told another Democrat candidate during the party’s primary, according to Politico. Obama was referencing Biden’s lack of intimacy with the Iowa electorate.

Biden aides say Obama didn’t do as much to help Biden as he did to help Hillary Clinton in 2016.

“I don’t think there’s ever been someone so qualified to hold this office,” Obama said of Clinton in his video message in 2016.

In his endorsement video for Biden he said, “I believe Joe has all of the qualities we need in a president right now … and I know he will surround himself with good people.”

Biden aides have criticized Obama’s support for Biden saying it has not been as enthusiastic as it was for Clinton.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

