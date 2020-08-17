https://thehill.com/homenews/house/512345-ocasio-cortez-dings-kasich-over-criticism-ahead-of-convention

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-CortezDemocrats featuring ‘rising stars’ in convention keynotes Eyes turn to Ocasio-Cortez as she seeks to boost Biden Big change is coming under Biden — and it won’t be a smooth transition MORE (D-N.Y.) accused former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) of fighting “against women’s rights” after he suggested she has received “outsized publicity” relative to her role in the party.

Kasich, who sought the GOP presidential nomination in 2016, is set to address the virtual Democratic National Convention this week, as is Ocasio-Cortez. In an interview with BuzzFeed News, the former governor suggested the New York congresswoman is the beneficiary of publicity for “people on the extreme.”

“You know, I listen to people all the time make these statements, and because AOC gets outsized publicity doesn’t mean she represents the Democratic Party,” he said. “She’s just a part, just some member of it. And it’s on both sides, whether it’s the Republicans or whether it’s the Democrats.”

Ocasio-Cortez, in a tweet Monday, responded, “It’s great that Kasich has woken up &realized the importance of supporting a Biden-Harris ticket. I hope he gets through to GOP voters.Yet also, something tells me a Republican who fights against women’s rights doesn’t get to say who is or isn’t representative of the Dem party.”

It’s great that Kasich has woken up &realized the importance of supporting a Biden-Harris ticket. I hope he gets through to GOP voters. Yet also, something tells me a Republican who fights against women’s rights doesn’t get to say who is or isn’t representative of the Dem party. https://t.co/38h6JGpbMj — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 17, 2020

The first-term congresswoman, who backed Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocrats featuring ‘rising stars’ in convention keynotes Mail-in ballot controversy heats up as Democrats call for postmaster general to testify Former Sanders campaign adviser discusses Biden outreach to Latino voters MORE (I-Vt.) in the Democratic primaries, will reportedly be granted one minute to speak at the convention. Kasich, meanwhile, is one of several Republicans set to address the convention Monday. Others include former New Jersey Gov. Christine Whitman, former Hewlett Packard CEO Meg Whitman and former Rep. Susan Molinari (N.Y.).

Although Kasich has been a frequent critic of President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden’s lead over Trump narrows in new national poll Biden faces hurdles in bid to mend ties with US allies Cheney calls pardoning Snowden ‘unconscionable’ after Trump says he’s considering it MORE, progressive Democrats have pointed to his record as governor in objecting to him getting a Democratic convention speaking slot, including his 2018 signing of laws that ban most abortions as early as 12 weeks into a pregnancy.

