I’m not going to lie. Saturday I watched the Portland Trail Blazers-Memphis Grizzlies play-in game. It was fantastic. The Blazers won a 126-122 shootout, earning the right to face LeBron James and the Lakers in the first round of the playoffs.

The NBA Bubble, aka the And1 Black Lives Matter Tour, has greatly exceeded my low expectations. The Bubble is popping. The quality of competition and play is high.

Today, Day 1 of the playoffs, feels a bit like the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, a gambler’s paradise. A four-game marathon kicks off at 1:30 pm ET and goes all night.

Netflix would have to drop a documentary featuring Making a Murderer’s Steven Avery, Serial’s Adnan Syed, Tiger King’s Joe Exotic and The Wire’s Avon Barksdale as Leavenworth Prison cellmates to stop me from bingeing hoops today.

I know some of you don’t share my enthusiasm. I get it.

The Bubble is a shrine to BLM, the divisive, anti-religion, Marxist-influenced movement tearing apart America. Black Lives Matter is painted on the court. Like brainwashed followers of David Koresh, players and coaches uniformly kneel/salute during the playing of the national anthem and warmup in T-shirts with the words Black Lives Matter across their chests. During the game, a majority of the players wear “social justice” slogans on the back of their jerseys.

You can’t escape the condescending preaching and finger-wagging, even during the commercial breaks. Professional athletes have decided they’re the enlightened human beings, the chosen ones, called on to end racism with BLM-approved racism.

LeBron James called Black Lives Matter a “lifestyle.” BLM is a political cult that functions as a religious cult. Its followers accept its narrative on faith born of anger, insecurity, fear, ignorance and groupthink.

I understand why many of you are reluctant to support the NBA. No sports league works harder to promote BLM than The Association. You hope that a boycott, television ratings decline and subsequent loss of revenue will awaken the league to the error of its ways.

I’m not so sure.

BLM is immune to market forces. The global economy combined with Big Tech to create a concentration of wealth that has curtailed capitalism’s ability to punish bad business practices. The billionaire backers of BLM can offset the financial losses of the institutions hurt by the movement. The NBA is not much different from the Washington Post, the legacy media platform funded by the richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos. The Post does not need to adhere to long-established industry best practices. The Post is a spoke in the wheel of a much larger machine.

So is the NBA and the NFL.

I’m not telling you to watch the NBA playoffs. I’m warning you that a boycott and a significant dip in ratings may not produce the result you desire. It’s going to take more effort.

BLM is a cult. If you want to save sports and save the freedoms we’ve long taken for granted here in America, you’re going to have to do the hard work of deprogramming athletes and others captured by Black Lives Matter. You can’t give up on athletes. Anger and hostility will backfire. They’ve been trained to believe that your anger and frustration are signs of racism or acceptance of systemic racism.

Athletes are people we’ve loved and admired for decades. Treat them like a family member who is thinking of joining Jim Jones in Guyana, South America.

“Do everything you can to stay in touch,” Janja Lalich, a sociology professor who studies cults, told the New York Times in a 2018 story titled How to Get Someone Out of a Cult. “If you’re trying to persuade someone to leave a cult supply reminders of the world beyond it by calling, emailing, writing letters, sending photographs and maybe visiting.”

The most effective thing sports fans can do is to respectfully engage with athletes via social media. Ask them smart, polite questions.

Are you aware the founders of Black Lives Matter are self-admitted trained Marxists? Do you understand Karl Marx’s political theory and its hostility toward all religions? Do you understand why someone of religious faith would be reluctant to support a movement that appears hostile to religion?

Given the fact that Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend fired his gun first and struck a Louisville police officer, do you believe it would be extremely difficult for a Kentucky prosecutor to win a conviction against the officers who shot Taylor in the subsequent crossfire?

Violent crime rates are skyrocketing in the cities most demonstrably hostile toward police. Are you concerned that defunding the police will have a negative impact on poor communities?

Don’t lace the questions with snark. These athletes are relatively young. They’ve been incentivized and rewarded for developing their physical abilities more than their intellectual abilities. I’ve been young and dumb. It’s not incurable.

The people funding BLM want to provoke a cancellation war in sports and all walks of life. They want athletes and fans to hate each other. It’s tough to love pro athletes right now. They’ve joined a movement that violates all of sports’ traditional tenets.

If you give up on the athletes, you’re handing the influence of sports completely over to the Marxists, anarchists, globalists, oligarchs and left-wing bigots. They’ll use that power to further divide us, destroy our freedoms and consolidate their power.

I’m not saying you should watch the NBA playoffs. I’m saying don’t give up. Engage with athletes. Stay connected to them and their world. I’ll watch and tell you what you need to know about The Bubble.

