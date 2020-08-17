http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6DzG9PKDKnk/

Over 50 people were shot, seven fatally, between Thursday and Sunday night in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) New York City.

On Sunday night, ABC 7 reported the victims were the result of 50 separate shootings that occurred throughout the city “since Thursday.” AM NY reports 40 gun-related incidents since Friday night alone.

Breitbart News reported 12 shootings with 20 victims on Friday. One of the 20 victims, 28-year-old Deshawn Reid, died from his wounds. He was shot in front of his Flatbush apartment on Ocean Avenue Friday afternoon at 4 p.m.

Another of the weekend fatalities was off-duty NYC corrections officer John Jeff. ABC 7 reported that Jeff was killed with his own gun as he was leaving a party in Queens Saturday morning.

As the number of dead and wounded in NYC were calculated Sunday night, President Trump tweeted, saying, “Law and Order. If [NYC Mayor de Blasio] can’t do it, we will!”

Trump has also talked of sending federal troops to other Democrat-controlled cities where gun violence is raging out of control. His offers to do so in Chicago were rejected by Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D), who rejected the offer, choosing instead to push for more gun control.

On July 16, 2020, Breitbart News reported that Lightfoot responded to Trump’s offer of federal help by suggesting the president would secure more gun control if he really wanted to do something for Chicago.

The Chicago Tribune reported her saying, “If the president was really committed to helping us deal with our violence, he would do some easy things. What he would push for is universal background checks, he would push for an assault weapons ban, he would push to make sure that people who are banned from getting on airplanes can’t get guns.”

