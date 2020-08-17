https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/louisville-breonna-taylor-police-security/2020/08/17/id/982468

Louisville, Kentucky, police have spent over $90,000 to provide security for the three Louisville Metro Police officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor, the Louisville Courier Journal reports.

Since the shooting about five months ago, homemade wanted posters featuring the faces of the officers, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, detective Myles Cosgrove and former detective Brett Hankison, have appeared around the city, and petitions for their arrest have circulated online.

“This has been an emotionally charged time, including hostility directed at Louisville Metro Police officers, including doxing and other threatening cyber-attacks,” spokeswoman Jessie Halladay said in an email to The Courier Journal, which notes that LMPD have provided over 2,500 hours of security for the three officers.

“While we don’t share details about specific threats, in some cases security has been necessary,” the spokeswoman said.

Records released to The Courier Journal, which is part of the USA TODAY Network, “indicate 2,512 hours of officer time, at a rate of $37.28 per hour,” according to the newspaper. “The figures, an estimate of the cost of staffing for the requested security details, didn’t include any overtime payments.”

“What we’ve called on and what we’ve always called on is any officer involved in the murder of Breonna Taylor, who is responsible, criminally responsible, be charged and presented to a jury, and let the jury make the determination,” said Lonita Baker, an attorney representing Taylor’s family.

“We want any officer involved — it may be two, it may be four, it may be more, we don’t know — but anyone who’s responsible through this investigation, we want held accountable,” she said in a press conference last week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

