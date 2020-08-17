https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/peaceful-protest-portland-rioter-threatens-knife-police-peaceful-mob-hurls-glass-bottles-filled-paint-police-video/

Democrats and their supporters continue to riot night-after-night in Portland, Oregon.

The city is out of control and the mayor is a loon.

On Saturday night a rioter bragged that she brought a knife with her and her target was the police.

Video also shows Antifa-BLM rioters hurling paint bombs at police.

Via Drew Hernandez.

LAST NIGHT: Violent rioter insinuates to not be afraid to use a knife on Portland Police Antifa was reported to also be throwing “paint bombs” massive light bulbs filled with white paint, and glass bottles at Portland Officers pic.twitter.com/IUD9UMNcAx — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 15, 2020

Protesters last night in Portland threatened to bomb police.

The woman speaking in the video is “Letha Winston” — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020

The post PEACEFUL PROTEST: Portland Rioter Threatens to Knife Police — Peaceful Mob Hurls Glass Bottles Filled with Paint at Police (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

