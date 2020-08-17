https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/peaceful-protest-portland-rioter-threatens-knife-police-peaceful-mob-hurls-glass-bottles-filled-paint-police-video/

Democrats and their supporters continue to riot night-after-night in Portland, Oregon.

The city is out of control and the mayor is a loon.

On Saturday night a rioter bragged that she brought a knife with her and her target was the police.

Video also shows Antifa-BLM rioters hurling paint bombs at police.

Via Drew Hernandez.

Protesters last night in Portland threatened to bomb police.

