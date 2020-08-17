https://www.dailywire.com/news/phantom-cats-evita-composer-lloyd-webber-80-volunteers-as-subject-for-vaccine-testing

Last Wednesday, the prolific theater composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, who wrote the music for “Phantom of the Opera,” “Evita,” “Cats,” “Starlight Express,” and “Sunset Boulevard,” tweeted that he would be vaccinated with the University of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on Thursday.

Lloyd Webber, who is 80 years old, wrote, “I am excited that tomorrow I am going to be vaccinated for the Oxford Covid 19 trial. I’ll do anything to prove that theatres can re-open safely.”

He followed with a similar message on Thursday after he got the vaccine along with a picture of himself getting the vaccine. He wore a “#SaveOurStages” t-shirt for the photo.

British theater, as in other countries, has been hit hard by the coronavirus. The Atlantic reported in May:

The cost of “going dark” is significant. Nica Burns, whose company, Nimax, has six theaters in the West End, estimated that the lockdown would cost her business £2.5 million over three months. For the 800 museums, galleries, and theaters supported by the Arts Council, the monthly bailout bill — if the furlough scheme ends — will be £100 million. Few were surprised when Rufus Norris, the artistic director of the National Theatre, said in April that some organizations were “days, not weeks,” away from filing for bankruptcy.

On July 20, the researchers developing the Oxford vaccine issued findings from their first clinical study. They stated that their results justified a large-scale evaluation of their vaccine. “ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 showed an acceptable safety profile, and homologous boosting increased antibody responses,” they wrote. “These results, together with the induction of both humoral and cellular immune responses, support large- scale evaluation of this candidate vaccine in an ongoing phase 3 programme.”

The scientists concluded: “ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 was safe, tolerated, and immunogenic, while reactogenicity was reduced with paracetamol … The preliminary results of this first-in-human clinical trial supported clinical development progression into ongoing phase 2 and 3 trials. Older age groups with comorbidities, health-care workers, and those with higher risk for SARS-CoV-2 exposure are being recruited and assessed for efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 given as a single-dose or two-dose administration regimen in further trials conducted in the UK and overseas. We will also evaluate the vaccine in children, once sufficient safety data have been accumulated in adult studies. Phase 3 trials are now underway in Brazil, South Africa, and the UK and will evaluate vaccine efficacy in diverse populations.”

LiveMint reported last week that the Oxford vaccine might be ready by the beginning of 2021:

“We are seeing good immune response in almost everybody,” said Dr Adrian Hill, director of the Jenner Institute at Oxford University. Under an agreement between Mexican and Argentine governments and drugmaker, AstraZeneca may start production of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine in the first quarter of 2021. Sylvia Varela, head of AstraZeneca Mexico, said that Phase III trials were expected to conclude by November or December. If the results are successful, the mass production may start early next year in Mexico.

