https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/portland-police-man-brutally-beaten-kicked-head-antifa-black-lives-matter-thugs-non-life-threatening-injuries/

Portland, Oregon police released a statement Monday afternoon on the attack by Antifa and Black Lives Matter thugs who beat and kicked a man in the head Sunday night, leaving him unconscious. The statement said the victim was taken to the hospital Sunday and has “non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering.”

Screen images from videos of attack.

TRENDING: BREAKING: 4Chan Identifies One of the Portland Rioters Who Attempted to Kill Driver as ‘Keese Love’

Videos taken by freelance reporters of the attack were included in the press release.

A suspect has not been named by police, although Internet sleuths have IDed a potential perp.

Police are asking for the public’s help:

Truck Driver Assaulted in Downtown Portland

On August 16, 2020 at 10:27 p.m., Portland Police officers responded to an accident call at the intersection of Southwest Taylor Street and Broadway. The call read that “protestors chased a white Ford 4×4, which has crashed” at that location and “protestors drug him out of car.” Another witness called prior to police arrival and reported that 9-10 people were “beating the guy.”

Officers responded and found an adult male who was unconscious with injuries. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering.

Portland Police became aware of video’s circulating through social media, which show various events of what led up to an assault of the victim. The series of events was carried out in different locations involving many different people. This in an ongoing investigation and the Police Bureau will provide further information as it is available. Below are chronological links to the videos posted on Twitter by Drew Hernandez @livesmattershow and Kalen From Scriberr @FromKalen:

TONIGHT: Here is what took place before the man crashed his car into a tree here in Downtown Portland BLM thugs began to harass and physically assault him and his female partner in the street for defending someone they robbed He then began to drive away to evade them pic.twitter.com/5oPev8Fiar — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020

Body Cam footage of suspected Keese Love violently assaulting an innocent man in downtown Portland at the intersection of Taylor & Broadway. pic.twitter.com/Qpw7rPou66 — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) August 17, 2020

BREAKING: After causing a white man to crash his truck in downtown Portland, BLM militants then beat the man and knock him unconscious 911 has been called pic.twitter.com/zLyM4NoVJv — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020

Investigators learned that the victim may have been trying to help a transgender female who had some of her thing stolen in the area of Southwest Taylor and 4th Ave, the location where this incident began. That person has not been contacted and their identity is unknown. Investigators would like to speak to this person.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Brent Christensen at 503-823-2087 or at [email protected]

The Portland Police Bureau has been learning of criminal activity captured on social media, as it relates to the ongoing protests, which go unreported. Portland Police would like to remind witnesses and victims to call police immediately so that a timely investigation can begin and valuable evidence can be collected.