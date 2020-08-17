https://www.dailywire.com/news/portland-rioters-viciously-beat-man-transported-to-hospital-with-serious-injuries

Violent rioters allegedly beat a man in Portland last night, kicking and punching him in the head, after he reportedly defended someone that had been attacked.

The man then appeared to attempt to flee the situation in his truck and later ended up crashing into a building, at which point he was violently attacked by what independent journalists have identified as Antifa and Black Lives Matter activists. During the attack he was kicked in the head from behind, which instantly knocked him out. Some of the witnesses attempted to move him.

WATCH (warning: extreme violence, language):

The man was kicked and knocked unconscious in the street. #antifa medics arrive to help. pic.twitter.com/JuBmSShAyC — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) August 17, 2020

#BLM & #antifa militants violently assault man after car accident in downtown Portland. This kick to the head came after several heavy blows from fists. pic.twitter.com/pyLWFOniSF — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) August 17, 2020

“A crowd is gathered around the unconscious victim’s body; some are pouring water on his head,” journalist Kalen From Scriberr tweeted. “Others can be heard arguing and establishing BLM responsibility for the attack.”

WATCH:

A crowd is gathered around the unconscious victim’s body; some are pouring water on his head. Others can be heard arguing and establishing BLM responsibility for the attack. pic.twitter.com/I6GUIYkTtZ — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) August 17, 2020

Journalist Drew Hernandez tweeted out videos from the incident that showed everything leading up the attack.

“Here is what took place before the man crashed his car into a tree here in Downtown Portland,” Hernandez tweeted. “BLM thugs began to harass and physically assault him and his female partner in the street for defending someone they robbed He then began to drive away to evade them.”

WATCH:

TONIGHT: Here is what took place before the man crashed his car into a tree here in Downtown Portland BLM thugs began to harass and physically assault him and his female partner in the street for defending someone they robbed He then began to drive away to evade them pic.twitter.com/5oPev8Fiar — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020

Hernandez also tweeted out a video of the truck crashing into a building, writing: “Here are the moments shortly after the man crashes due to BLM harassment and before they knock him out in Portland.”

Here are the moments shortly after the man crashes due to BLM harassment and before they knock him out in Portland pic.twitter.com/JcrJ5w3ty8 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020

“At 10:27p.m., Central Precinct officers responded to a report of an injury accident at Southwest Broadway and Southwest Taylor Street,” The Portland Police Department said in a statement. “The report said protesters were chasing the truck before it crashed, and they assaulted the driver after the crash.”

“Officers encounters a hostile crowd and a squad from the Rapid Response Team (RRT) responded to help secure the scene while the investigation was underway,” the statement added. “The driver was transported to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. The incident is under investigation and no arrests have been made.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

