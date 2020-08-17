https://thehill.com/homenews/house/512351-postmaster-general-agrees-to-testify-before-house-panel

Postmaster General Louis DeJoyLouis DeJoySchumer: McConnell must bring Senate back early if House passes Postal Service bill Mail-in ballot controversy heats up as Democrats call for postmaster general to testify Sanders labels Postal Service funding dispute a ‘crisis for American democracy’ MORE has agreed to testify before the House Oversight Committee about recently implemented cost-cutting measures at the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) that have sparked fears that some ballots might not be delivered in time for Election Day.

House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney Carolyn Bosher MaloneyPelosi calls for House to return this week over Postal Service crisis Mail-in ballot controversy heats up as Democrats call for postmaster general to testify House Oversight Committee calls for ‘urgent’ hearing with postmaster general MORE (D-N.Y.) said in a statement on Monday that DeJoy and Robert Duncan, the chairman of the USPS Board of Governors, had agreed to testify next Monday in response to her request.

“The American people want their mail, medicines, and mail-in ballots delivered in a timely way, and they certainly do not want drastic changes and delays in the midst of a global pandemic just months before the election,” Maloney said.

The hearing, which is expected to begin at 10 a.m., will come after the expected House vote on Saturday on legislation authored by Maloney to prevent the USPS from implementing changes to operations that it had in place as of January while the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing.

It will also take place on the same day that Republicans begin their convention to formally nominate President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden’s lead over Trump narrows in new national poll Biden faces hurdles in bid to mend ties with US allies Cheney calls pardoning Snowden ‘unconscionable’ after Trump says he’s considering it MORE as the party’s nominee for the White House.

Maloney and other top Democrats in the House and Senate also asked DeJoy to provide documents by this Friday to explain the proposed changes to USPS practices, including charging states and jurisdictions higher rates if they want first-class delivery times for election mail and limiting overtime.

House Democrats’ plans for the Oversight Committee hearing and rare weekend session to vote on legislation will come days after the USPS warned states that it might not be able to deliver ballots to election office in time to be counted and advised voters to send their ballots well ahead of state deadlines.

Many states also offer voters other ways to avoid potential lines to cast ballots on Election Day, including in-person early voting and personally dropping off ballots received in the mail at local election offices or designated drop boxes.

Rep. James ComerJames (Jamie) R. ComerHillicon Valley: GOP lawmaker says ‘no place in Congress’ for QAnon after supporter’s primary win | Uber CEO says app could temporarily shutdown in California if ruling upheld | Federal agency warns hackers targeting small business loan program Top Republican criticizes Twitter’s briefing on massive hack Lawmakers press Lockheed to pay back Pentagon for F-35 issues MORE (Ky.), the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee, downplayed the impact of the recent changes at USPS as a “conspiracy theory” pushed by Democrats.

“If Americans do choose to vote by mail, we all agree that ballots must be fairly delivered by the Postal Service in a timely manner to the American people. This is an incredible revenue-generating opportunity for an organization that has bemoaned a downward trend in mail volume,” Comer said in a statement on Monday.

But the changes implemented under DeJoy, a top GOP donor, come as President Trump has repeatedly tried to sow doubt in the reliability of voting by mail, despite voting absentee himself in Florida this year.

House Democrats passed a $3 trillion coronavirus relief package in May that included $25 billion for the USPS as well as $3.6 billion for states to bolster election systems.

White House negotiators offered $10 billion for USPS as part of their talks with Democrats, but the negotiations have stalled in recent weeks over a wide range of issues like expired unemployment insurance payments and funding for state and local governments.

Trump initially indicated last week that he opposed providing funding for the USPS because it would help allow for universal mail-in voting in November, but later said that he would sign legislation providing the money if Democrats made concessions on other issues in a coronavirus relief package.

Updated at 1:35 p.m.

