https://justthenews.com/government/congress/postmaster-general-dejoy-testify-next-week-changes-us-postal-service?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will testify next week before Congress, amid recent changes to the U.S. Postal Service that Democrats and others say are slowing mail delivery and that could delay the results of the November elections.

Critics of the changes by the new postmaster general, a Trump ally and a Republican donor, say they have also endangered millions of Americans who rely on the post office to obtain prescription drugs and other needs, according to the Associated Press.

DeJoy is reportedly scheduled to testify Monday before a House oversight committee.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called members back to Capitol Hill this week for an emergency vote on the matter. They are expected to vote Saturday on legislation that would prohibit changes at the agency. The package will also include $25 billion to shore up the Postal Service, which faces continued financial losses.

President Trump has warned that states mailing unrequested ballots, because the coronavirus will keep voters away from polls, will result in widespread voter fraud. The president, who supports absentee balloting, has also warned that the unprecedented number of mail-in ballots could delay the results of the November election.

On Monday, Trump rejected allegations that he’s trying to slow the mail.

“Wouldn’t do that,” he said. “I have encouraged everybody: Speed up the mail, not slow the mail.”

DeJoy, a former supply-chain CEO who took over the Postal Service in June, has since sparked outcry over delays, new prices and cutbacks, including the limiting of employee overtime.

