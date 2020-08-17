https://cnsnews.com/article/washington/cnsnewscom-staff/obamas-cia-director-john-brennan-donald-trump-personifies

(CNSNews.com) – Former Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan sent out a tweet on Aug. 5 saying that President Donald Trump “personifies political corruption & malfeasance.”

Brennan’s tweet included the text of a tweet President Trump had sent out contrasting the relative readiness of Florida and Nevada to handle mail-in voting.

Brennan was appointed CIA director by President Barack Obama in 2013 and left that position on Jan. 20, 2017, the day that President Trump was inaugurated.

“@realDonaldTrump personifies political corruption & malfeasance,” Brennan said in his tweet.

“While the damage he has done to the body & soul of our nation will take years to repair, the road to recovery starts in a few months,” said Brennan.

The Trump tweet that Brennan included with his own said: “Nevada has ZERO infrastructure for Mail-In Voting. It will be a corrupt disaster if not ended by the Courts. It will take months, or years, to figure out. Florida has built a great infrastructure, over years, with two great Republican Governors. Florida, send in your Ballots!”

