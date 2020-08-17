https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/president-trump-arrives-enthusiastic-cheering-crowd-minnesota-airport-video/

President Trump arrived to an enthusiastic, cheering crowd at the Mankato airport in Minnesota on Monday.

The crowd cheered as Air Force one touched down.

Air Force One has touched down in Mankato pic.twitter.com/RPvnWzfWso — Sean Morawczynski (@sean_mski) August 17, 2020

President Trump’s supporters cheered as he deplaned.

.@realdonaldtrump arrives to cheers at the Mankato airport @wcco will update pic.twitter.com/MR3MxqglGy — esme murphy (@esmemurphy) August 17, 2020

President Trump took a jab at Biden: “… And Obama just came in and closed it up. I don’t say Biden because I don’t think he knows what the hell is happening…”

President Trump speaking in Minnesota: “… And Obama just came in and closed it up. I don’t say Biden because I don’t think he knows what the hell is happening…” pic.twitter.com/dKLR3c8xCM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 17, 2020

Trump will visit four states this week as the Democrats hold their DNC convention.

The President kicked off his four-state campaign tour in Minnesota and is planning on visiting Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Arizona.

In an extra jab to Biden, President Trump plans on visiting Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania on Thursday — the same day Biden is scheduled to ‘virtually’ deliver his acceptance speech.

Team Biden isn’t too happy about Trump’s plans to travel and go out and meet voters.

Biden’s spox released a pathetic statement last week: “While these fly-in, fly-out airport sideshows might protect Trump from seeing the damage that he has done to communities throughout this country, they will only underscore why we have to win this battle for the soul of our nation.”

While President Trump is traveling and campaigning, Biden is hiding in his basement because he is too feeble to travel and doesn’t have the mental acuity to answer questions from the media.

