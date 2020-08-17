https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/breaking-president-trump-pardons-susan-b-anthony?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump announced Tuesday that he is issuing a posthumous pardon of suffragette Susan B. Anthony, arrested for voting in 1872 in violation of existing law that permitted only men to cast ballots.

Tuesday marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, which granted women the right to vote.

Anthony was found guilty by an all-male jury of illegally voting for President Ulysses S. Grant.

Anthony was known primarily for her role in the women’s suffrage campaign, but was also an abolitionist and trailblazer for the voting rights movement.

President Trump said he would sign “a full and complete pardon” later on Tuesday.

On Monday, Trump hinted that he would be pardoning someone “very, very important,” but would not go into detail about who he meant.

